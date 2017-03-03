American Banker was named as a finalist in three categories in the 2017 Jesse H. Neal Awards competition for business journalism and media.
A two-part analysis of the souring of Wells Fargo’s sales culture is a finalist for Best Series. American Banker’s overall coverage of the Wells phony-accounts scandal is a finalist for Best News Coverage. And an article about the industry’s aversion to banking legal marijuana businesses is a finalist for Best Single Article.
