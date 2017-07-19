American Express reported $1.3 billion in profits for the second quarter as it worked to overcome the loss of a lucrative partnership with the retail chain Costco.
The New York-based firm’s net income fell by 33% from the same period a year earlier. But that steep decline was attributable to the more than $800 million in one-time, after-tax gains that Amex recorded in the second quarter of 2016.
