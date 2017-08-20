Citizens Financial Group in Providence, R.I., says it has hit an important milestone that it had set for itself during its initial public offering three years ago.
The $151.3 billion-asset Citizens reached 10% return on tangible common equity, CEO Bruce Van Saun said in a news release Friday.
