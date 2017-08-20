Print Email Reprints Share

Citizens Financial Group in Providence, R.I., says it has hit an important milestone that it had set for itself during its initial public offering three years ago.

The $151.3 billion-asset Citizens reached 10% return on tangible common equity, CEO Bruce Van Saun said in a news release Friday.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial