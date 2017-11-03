Bank of the West announced it has hired industry veteran Andreas Bubenzer-Paim as the new head of technology for its commercial banking group.

Andreas Bubenzer-Paim joins from Bank of America.

Bubenzer-Paim will be focused on growing the technology team within the group as well as working with commercial clients of Bank of the West domestically, the bank said. He will also work with the BNP Paribas Group globally and oversee new relationships with technology companies.

Bubenzer-Paim joins from Bank of America, where he worked with the bank’s partner technology companies in the role of senior relationship manager within the bank's Technology Industry Group.

Prior to that role, he led a team at Deutsche Bank, for which he launched, managed and led the bank's global corporate banking coverage for North American, sub-investment grade clients across all industries, with particular concentration in technology and industrials.

He will be based at Bank of the West's headquarters in San Francisco, reporting to Mark Glasky, executive vice president and head of commercial coverage.