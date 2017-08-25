As communities along the Texas coastline brace for Hurricane Harvey, the mortgage industry is making preparations of its own.
For pending loan closings and home sales, mortgage originators and real estate brokerages are working to either reschedule them for after the storm or squeeze them in now, said David Lykken, president of consulting firm Transformational Mortgage Solutions in Austin, Texas.
