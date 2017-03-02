So much for that Trump bump.
On Wednesday, Webster Financial’s shares hit a 52-week high after President Trump's address to Congress seemed to cheer banks and their investors. Then on Thursday, Webster’s shares fell more than 3% after the Waterbury, Conn., company disclosed that its auditor had identified a “material weakness” in its internal controls.
