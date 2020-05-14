© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Axos banking partnership with H&R Block in jeopardy

By 
Paul Davis
May 14, 2020, 10:42 a.m. EDT
Share
Register now

H&R Block plans to terminate a six-year-old partnership with Axos Financial in San Diego.

The $12.2 billion-asset Axos disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that H&R Block is preparing a formal termination letter to end the relationship on or around July 1. The partnership addresses fees for three products tied to the H&R Emerald Card.

Axos said it would lose about $21 million in in administrative fees in 2021 if H&R Block ended the partnership and no transition payments are made to the bank.

The company also warned that H&R Block could pick another bank to handle its Refund Advance product, an arrangement that is renewed annually outside the Emerald partnership. That could cost Axos $10 million in net operating income in 2021.

“The actual outcome and the impact on our operating results may vary … given the uncertainty of the terms and the execution of new agreements that H&R Block intends to seek,” the filing said.

Axos warned in March that the Emerald relationship was in jeopardy once it crossed $10 billion in assets, triggering a cap on interchange fees. H&R Block was allowed to end the partnership if the parties were unable to strike a deal to compensate the tax preparation company for the lower fees.

Axos and H&R Block formed their partnership in 2014 when the bank agreed to buy certain assets and all the deposits of H&R Block Bank. Under the deal, Axos agreed to provide H&R Block-branded financial products through the tax preparation firm's retail and digital channels.

Paul Davis
Share
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.

Tags

Interchange feesDurbin AmendmentFee income
MORE FROM AMERICAN BANKER