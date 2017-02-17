Bank of America awarded Chief Executive Officer Brian T. Moynihan $20 million for his work last year, raising his compensation 25 percent.

Moynihan received $18.5 million in stock grants for 2016, and the board left his salary unchanged at $1.5 million, according to a regulatory filing Friday. A year earlier, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank gave him a $16 million pay package, reflecting a raise of 23 percent.