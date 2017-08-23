Print Email Reprints Share

Landmark Bancorp in Manhattan, Kan., could lose more than $5 million if a recently discovered overdraft situation cannot be resolved.

The holding company for $911 million-asset Landmark National Bank discovered the shortfall earlier this month and disclosed it Monday, in a 10-Q report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

