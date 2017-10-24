Print Email Reprints Share

During the dog days of the recession, banks tried all they could to squeeze a few extra basis points of yield from their balance sheets.

Now the tables seem to have turned. A growing number of banks are willing to sacrifice yield in exchange for greater control in managing interest-rate risk.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial