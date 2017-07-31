The Federal Reserve is expected to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion-asset balance sheet later this year, a move that could halt deposit growth and disrupt other parts of the banking business.

Exactly how much of a toll the unwinding process will take on banks is anyone’s guess as the central bank has never attempted to shrink its balance sheet like this. Predictions range from there being little to no effect on banks, to a mad scramble for deposits to replace the lost liquidity.