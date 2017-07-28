BancorpSouth in Tupelo, Miss., is the latest bank to announce plans to scrap its holding company.
The $15 billion-asset company disclosed in a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With the move, the bank would no longer be regulated by the Federal Reserve; it would still be supervised by the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
