Debbie Meekins has been a community bank CEO in Santa Rosa, Calif., for nearly three decades. She is the sort of person who is more accustomed to providing help to others than accepting it.

Meekins now finds herself on unfamiliar ground. Early on Oct. 9, a fast-moving wildfire leveled her two-story stucco house in the city’s Fountaingrove neighborhood. Virtually everything she owned — including her car, her clothes, her grandmother’s wedding ring and irreplaceable photos of her family — was destroyed.