Chief executives at the biggest U.S. regional banks are asking U.S. lawmakers to consider easing capital requirements and repeal part of the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul that caps fees banks charge retailers on debit-card transactions.

Regional banks don’t pose risks to the financial system that have caused concern among policymakers, executives of 18 banks said in a Feb. 13 letter to the top Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress. The banks include U.S. Bancorp, PNC Financial Services Group, and Capital One Financial.