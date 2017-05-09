More than 100 branches of a bank went poof in the last few days, disrupting financial services for lower-income customers in major cities such as Detroit and Atlanta and leaving more questions than answers about the state of retail banking.

When regulators closed the $1 billion-asset Guaranty Bank in Milwaukee on Friday, all its deposits and most of its assets were taken over by the $33 billion-asset First Citizens Bancshares in Raleigh, N.C. — except for 107 branches in supermarkets or other retail outlets in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.