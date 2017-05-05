WASHINGTON — Guaranty Bank & Trust in Milwaukee was shut down by federal regulators Friday, just a week after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. handled one of the costliest failures since the crisis.

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company in Raleigh, a $33.8 billion state chartered institution, has agreed to assume all of the deposits of Guaranty, a nationally chartered bank. In addition, First-Citizens will purchase $892.6 million of Guaranty’s $1.0 billion in assets.