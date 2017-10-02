On a recent business trip through Europe, the entrepreneur David Mondrus paid his way entirely with bitcoin.

Mondrus was looking to raise money for his new venture, Trive, a startup that aims to combat fake news by empowering and incentivizing researchers all over the world to check facts. The idea is to pay them in cryptocurrency to score the "truth" of news stories, after which Trive's web browser plug-in will be able to filter out any stories falling below a certain threshold.