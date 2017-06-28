Print Email Reprints Share

Bank of McKenney in Virginia has agreed to buy CCB Bancshares in South Hill, Va.

The $231 million-asset Bank of McKenney said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $19 million in stock for the $216 million-asset CCB. The deal, which would be Bank of McKenney's first bank acquisition, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

