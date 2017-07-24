Bank of Princeton in Princeton, N.J., is looking to raise capital six months after a plan to sell itself fell through when the proposed buyer hit a regulatory snag.
The $1.1 billion-asset bank said in a press release Monday that it will raise $40 million and list its shares on the Nasdaq. The bank could raise another $6 million if there is enough demand
