Bank of the West in San Francisco has formed a new business to offer mergers and acquisitions services to clients.

The $89.7 billion-asset bank, a unit of BNP Paribas in France, has started providing M&A advice in sectors such as technology, industrials, health care, beverage, food and agribusiness.

Roger Spitz, a technology, media and telecom M&A sector representative for BNP Paribas Americas, was tapped to lead the practice. In his new role, Spitz is responsible for coordinating with BNP Paribas Americas and the company’s global M&A franchise.

Spitz, who is based in San Francisco, reports to Emre Gunalp, head of North America M&A Advisory at BNP Paribas.

The new platform “will provide Bank of the West’s clients with access to the full spectrum of M&A solutions both in the U.S. and globally,” Lincoln Payton, corporate and institutional banking head of Advisory Americas for BNP Paribas, said in the release.

“This clearly illustrates the strength of our integrated and diversified business model as it will allow the bank not only to deepen its client relationships, but also to continue BNP Paribas’ solid and sustainable growth in the United States,” Payton added.