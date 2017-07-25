A startup that finances the education of foreign students at U.S. universities is planning an expansion after partnering with a Wisconsin bank.
MPOWER Financing announced a deal Tuesday with the $200 million-asset Bank of Lake Mills that will enable the Washington, D.C.-based company to lend to students in all 50 states.
