Print Email Reprints Share

A startup that finances the education of foreign students at U.S. universities is planning an expansion after partnering with a Wisconsin bank.

MPOWER Financing announced a deal Tuesday with the $200 million-asset Bank of Lake Mills that will enable the Washington, D.C.-based company to lend to students in all 50 states.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial