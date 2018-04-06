The issuance of financial regulations has dropped to a 50-year low, new data shows, a sign that the Trump administration is fulfilling its deregulatory agenda.

Companies that track financial regulations started to see a slight drop in the volume of regulations last year with a major drop-off in issuances and revisions in the first quarter.

Regulators now are issuing or revising two to four items a week, a dramatic drop from the five to seven items a week, on average, that companies have had to comply with for years, according to Continuity, a compliance management software provider that has been tracking the issuance of regulations dating back to the 1970s.

"We made it a lot easier for you to lend now to great people that a short period of time ago you were not able to lend [to] because of rules [and] regulations," President Trump told a banker at a roundtable event. Bloomberg News

There are 24 to 48 regulations or revisions per quarter, compared with an average of 60 to 85 per quarter, a level that previously had held steady through the financial crisis and dates back to the 1980s.

"It's clear that at the agencies issuing these rules, whether officially or not, the gears are grinding to a halt, and there is some paralysis," said Pam Perdue, an executive vice president and chief regulatory officer at Continuity and a former senior examiner at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The sharp reduction in regulations comes as Congress is also aiming to ease the industry’s load. A bipartisan regulatory relief package that recently passed the House, which makes targeted reforms to the Dodd-Frank Act, is now pending before the House.

On Thursday, President Trump gave the bipartisan legislative effort a ringing endorsement.

The regulatory relief bill "should be done fairly quickly," Trump said at a roundtable event in West Virginia.

Addressing a community banker at the roundtable event, Trump said a focus of regulatory efforts has been to help smaller institutions.

"We made it a lot easier for you to lend now to great people that a short period of time ago you were not able to lend [to] because of rules, regulations, and you were lending to people that you didn't even want to lend [to]," Trump said.

Perdue said the tone set by the administration is likely having a trickle-down effect on the approach by independent regulatory agencies. That tone has been seen most clearly at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, whose White House-appoinetd acting director, Mick Mulvaney, has swiftly moved to change the bureau from an aggressive rules enforcer to an agency appearing to advocate for the industry.

"When you've got any change in leadership, there's an adjustment period, but when you combine the change of leadership with the perception that that leadership is doing some kind of housecleaning, overhaul or reorganization of priorities, you just stop in giving guidance."

The tracking of changes and additions to regulations encompass seven federal regulators including the CFPB, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Federal Reserve System, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Office of Foreign Assets Control and the the National Credit Union Administration.