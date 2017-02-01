The financial services industry is raising red flags about President Trump’s protectionist stance on trade.
Bankers voiced concerns about Trump’s plans to reshape U.S. trade policy during quarterly earnings calls over the past week. Since taking office, the president has promised to renegotiate trade agreements, with the goal of boosting domestic manufacturing. He has also floated the idea of taxing goods imported from Mexico and China.
