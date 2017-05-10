LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Union Bank urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday to narrow its approach to collecting data on small-business lending, fearing it could add costs and compliance burdens.

The agency has yet to release a proposal on data collection efforts, but took its first step early in the day by releasing a white paper calling for a deeper investigation into the small-business lending landscape. At a field hearing here, minority- and women-owned businesses described the difficulties they have had in getting traditional bank loans while consumer advocates cited the lack of data on what loans are being originated and by whom.