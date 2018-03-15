BankFirst Financial Services in Columbus, Miss., has acquired HomeFirst, a mortgage services company in Oxford, Miss.

The $958 million-asset BankFirst said in a press release Thursday that it will retain retain all of HomeFirst's employees, including executives Tonquin Stovall and Brian Sistrunk. The transfer of HomeFirst’s customer accounts to BankFirst should be completed this month.

BankFirst did not disclose the price it paid.

“The addition of the HomeFirst team complements and enhances our current mortgage platform and establishes a new presence for us in the Oxford community,” Moak Griffin, BankFirst's president and CEO, said in the release. “We are proud of our 130 year history and we remain committed to helping our customers and communities thrive.”

Hunton & Williams provided legal counsel to BankFirst.