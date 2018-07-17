A former Pennsylvania community bank CEO has joined a consulting firm to advise clients on strategic planning.

Matthew Prosseda, who was the president and CEO of First Keystone Community Bank in Berwick, Pa., has joined the Kafafian Group as a managing director, the firm said Tuesday. Prosseda will be involved in all of the firm’s lines of business, specifically focusing on strategic planning, management advisory and profit and process improvement.

During the seven years that Prosseda worked at the $1 billion-asset First Keystone, the bank averaged an efficiency ratio of 57% and a return on equity of 9.8%, according to the Kafafian Group.

Elaine Woodland was named as interim president and CEO of First Keystone in April when the bank announced Prosseda’s departure.

“This addition to our staff will help us continue to pursue our vision of helping banks perform better,” Bob Kafafian, the consulting firm’s president & CEO, said in a press release.