WASHINGTON — Voters in battleground states overwhelmingly favor keeping the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau around, but they would also like to see some changes to its structure.
Roughly 58% of 6,000 voters in Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio and West Virginia said they would support moving the bureau from a single director to a bipartisan commission, according to a poll released Monday by three industry groups. The poll was conducted from May 3 to May 16.
