Here’s one from the “Can that be right?” department: Salaries for loan officers are shrinking while teller pay is on the rise.

The nationwide median salary for loan officers was $44,306 in June, according to Glassdoor’s Local Pay Reports. Loan officers’ median base pay fell 5.3% from a year earlier, the steepest decline among the 84 job titles that Glassdoor tracks. The survey is based on 3-month moving averages using U.S. Census Bureau data.