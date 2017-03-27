Millennials get a lot of attention in banking for prompting companies to adapt to the digital world, encouraging them, for instance, to use social media or develop apps. But they are reshaping the industry in other important ways, ushering in a wave of more generous employee benefits.

Financial services companies are sweetening their benefits packages in ways specifically designed to attract and retain younger workers. For a demographic group that loosely ranges from about 20 to 36 years old, many of the perks are targeted at young parents.