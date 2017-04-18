WASHINGTON — Homebuilders looking for single-family construction loans may have better luck with small and midsize banks than larger ones, according to a recent report by the National Association of Home Builders.

The report found that 64% of residential construction loans were made by banks with less than $10 billion of assets. Banks with assets of $100 million to $1 billion generally focus more on making one- to four-family construction loans than commercial loans, the report said.