Some of the largest banks have decided they don’t want to be left out of the action when it comes to small-business lending.
In recent months big banks have ramped up their efforts at making small-business loans, according to industry participants and new data on approval rates. This trend includes longtime leaders in Small Business Administration lending such as Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase, as well as new product offerings from the likes of American Express and Bank of America.
