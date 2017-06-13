Initially, many online small-business lenders tried to beat the banks. Then, as they wrestled with the need to become profitable, they sought to team up with the same banks they had set out to disrupt.
Today, some of these tech-focused lenders are finding that their original ambitions are making it harder to achieve their newer aims.
