Print Email Reprints Share

Initially, many online small-business lenders tried to beat the banks. Then, as they wrestled with the need to become profitable, they sought to team up with the same banks they had set out to disrupt.

Today, some of these tech-focused lenders are finding that their original ambitions are making it harder to achieve their newer aims.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial