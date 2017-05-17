WASHINGTON – Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., introduced legislation Wednesday that would raise the stress testing threshold for small and community banks to $50 billion of assets.

Currently, banks with $10 billion or more in assets must run their own stress test and may also face an additional test from regulators. The bipartisan bill would eliminate the bank-run stress tests for the 72 institutions currently between $10 billion to $50 billion of assets. It would leave in place, however, the ability for regulators to stress test the institution if they deem it necessary.