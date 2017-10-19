Growth in its core business of asset servicing drove third-quarter profits higher at Bank of New York Mellon.
The $354 billion-asset company’s net income rose 2% to $983 million from a year earlier. That equated to 94 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
