Growth in its core business of asset servicing drove third-quarter profits higher at Bank of New York Mellon.

The $354 billion-asset company’s net income rose 2% to $983 million from a year earlier. That equated to 94 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.

