Bank of America has named Dr. Maria Zuber, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to its board of directors.

Zuber, 59, is currently the E. A. Griswold Professor of Geophysics and the vice president for research at MIT, where she oversees research administration and policy. Bank of America appointed Zuber to its board’s enterprise risk and corporate governance committees.

“Dr. Zuber brings to our board diverse perspectives in several areas, including technology and risk management,” Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said in an announcement. “We look forward to benefiting from her unique talents and experience.”

Zuber oversees MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory and more than a dozen interdisciplinary research laboratories and centers. She also oversees intellectual property and research integrity and compliance, as well as research relationships with the federal government.

In 2013, President Barack Obama appointed Zuber as a member of the National Science Board, which she chairs. She has also served as a senior research scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) since 2010. She has held leadership roles associated with scientific experiments or instrumentation on nine NASA missions, including acting as the principal investigator on an effort to map the moon’s gravitational field.

In 2004, President George W. Bush named Zuber to the Presidential Commission on the Implementation of United States Space Exploration Policy. In 2002, Discover magazine named her as one of the 50 most important women in science and in 2008, she was named to the U.S. News & World Report and Harvard Kennedy School Center for Public Leadership List of America’s Best Leaders.

Jack Bovender, lead independent director, said in an announcement that more than a third of Bank of America’s independent directors are women and the average tenure of an independent director is six years.

