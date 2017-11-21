BMO Financial appointed Brett Pitts to its newly created position of chief digital officer.

Pitts will lead the bank’s digital portfolio and oversee BMO’s efforts to strengthen digital experiences and channels in North America, it said.

The bank said the new role is part its plan to accelerate a digital agenda meant to improve customer experience and self-service options.

Starting Nov. 30, Pitts will report directly to Cameron Fowler, president of BMO’s North American personal and business banking sectors.

Pitts brings 17 years of experience in digital banking from Wells Fargo, where he most recently served as executive vice president and group head of digital.

Pitts was also named as one of American Banker’s Digital Bankers of the Year in 2017 for his work at Wells Fargo, where he helped develop safer ways for bank to share consumer information with third parties.

“Brett is known for his deep industry expertise and for delivering innovative digital banking solutions,” Fowler said. “I am excited to have Brett join BMO and look forward to partnering with him to redefine our banking experiences and leverage the transformative power of digital across the bank.”

Pitts will be based in Toronto but will spend “ample time in the U.S.,” according to BMO spokeswoman Emily Penate.