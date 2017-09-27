Issues with Bank Secrecy Act compliance have forced Washington Federal in Seattle to withdraw its regulatory applications to buy Anchor Bancorp in Lacey, Wash.
The companies announced Wednesday that they had agreed to extend the deal’s termination date from Dec. 31 to June 30. The amendment was needed due to “certain issues with respect to procedures, systems and processes” tied to the BSA program at Washington Federal’s bank.
