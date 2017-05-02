WASHINGTON — After nearly 15 years fighting on behalf of community banks, the Independent Community Bankers of America’s CEO Cam Fine is hanging up his boxing gloves.

At the group’s Washington summit on Tuesday morning, Fine is set to announce his intention to retire next year. He plans to hand the reins to Rebeca Romero Rainey, the chairman and CEO of Centinel Bank of Taos, N.M., and a former ICBA chairman. Rainey will join the ICBA’s staff in January as president-elect before taking the job next May.