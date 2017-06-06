As the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp’s resolution powers for large banking companies have become a leading target in the debate over rolling back the Dodd-Frank Act, supporters are proposing reforms to make those powers more palatable to Republicans who oppose them.
In a panel Tuesday at the Brookings Institution, several prominent defenders of orderly liquidation authority argued that its repeal could pose great risks to the financial system.
