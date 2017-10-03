WASHINGTON — Not so fast.
That was the message industry observers were sending to acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika after he suggested last week that commercial firms, including Google and Amazon, could legally obtain a fintech charter if they applied. They said that if the OCC opened the door to such a move, it would set off a political firestorm.
