WASHINGTON – Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika affirmed Thursday that the agency’s fintech charter, if implemented, could be granted to commercial firms like Walmart or Google.
Under the fintech charter, a financial institution “wouldn’t be a bank for purposes of the Bank Holding Company Act,” he said at a fintech conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.
