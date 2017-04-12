WASHINGTON — The Trump administration quickly dropped the Obama administration's legal backing of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the bureau's constitutionality case. But the administration's calculus appears trickier with regard to legal troubles for another Obama-era invention: the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

The FSOC — made up of heads of the regulatory agencies and chaired by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — is still appealing a lower-court ruling that set limits on how it designates "systemically important" nonbanks for heightened supervision. Specifically, the ruling threw out the designation for MetLife, which had sued the council.