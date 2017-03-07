Canada’s biggest financial firms are set to unveil as soon as Thursday a new fund worth at least C$500 million ($372 million) to help small and midsize companies expand, according to people familiar with the plans.
The fund will be backed by the country’s six largest banks along with insurance companies and regional lenders, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details have not yet been made public.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In