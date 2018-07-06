Capital One Financial has tapped an executive from its U.S. credit card division to lead its Canadian operations, the company said Thursday.

Jennifer Jackson will become president of Capital One Canada effective immediately. She succeeds Shane Holdaway, who has held that title since 2013.

"Jennifer brings a wealth of experience and skills that have made her successful throughout her career,” Amy Lenander, Capital One’s head of international, said in a press release. “Her inclusive leadership style, sound judgment, focus on results and proven ability to learn make her ideal to lead and grow the business in Canada."

The bulk of Capital One’s $107.6 billion in credit card loans are in the U.S. As of Mar. 31, Capital One held a little over $9 billion in its international credit card portfolio, though the company does not break down how much of that portfolio originated in Canada. Capital One has more than 1,200 employees in its Canadian business, whcih is based in Toronto.

Jackson has more than 15 years of leadership experience and has been with Capital One since 2012. Like her predecessor Holdaway, Jackson also comes from the $363 billion-asset company’s U.S. credit card business.

Most recently, she was a managing vice president and oversaw strategy development, new customer acquisitions and end-to-end customer experiences. Before joining Capital One, she worked in corporate strategy for Xerox and in management consulting at McKinsey & Co.

"We have an outstanding team in Canada and I'm eager to begin my new role leading the business," Jackson said in the announcement.

