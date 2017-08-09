A former Capital One executive has moved to StreetShares, an online lending and investing platform.

Heather Tuason, formerly senior vice president of small business at Capital One, is now the fintech startup's chief product officer, it announced Tuesday. While at Capital One, Tuason led the bank’s national small business digital product line including SparkBusiness.com and SparkPay.com, two award-winning products.

Heather Tuason, chief product officer at StreetShares.

Her resume also includes stints at M&T Bank and Wells Fargo.

StreetShares, based in Reston, Va., focuses on extending credit to small businesses owned by veterans and their families, through loans, lines of credit and government contract financing.

Tuason has been tasked with helping expand and improve its lending and investment products.

“Veterans have sacrificed so much, and I’m honored to help them build businesses that drive our economy. It’s time for veterans and the military community to have fully mobile, fully digital, next-generation financial products,” Tuason said in a press release.