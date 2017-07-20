Capital One Financial reported a 10% jump in profits in the second quarter thanks to revenue growth across a range of consumer and commercial lending businesses.
The McLean, Va., company earned $1.04 billion in net income, or $1.94 per share. That result outpaced the $1.90 per share consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet Research Systems.
