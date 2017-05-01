Central Valley Community Bancorp in Fresno, Calif., has agreed to buy Folsom Lake Bank in Folsom, Calif.
The $1.5 billion-asset Central Valley said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $33.6 million in stock for the $202 million-asset Folsom Lake. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
