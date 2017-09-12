Mike Cagney’s swift, unexpected departure as the CEO of SoFi throws into question the path forward at one of the most successful companies in fintech.

Cagney was the unquestioned leader of SoFi, the online consumer lender that he co-founded with three fellow Stanford business school students in 2011. His co-founders have all left the San Francisco-based firm, as have several other high-level executives, and there is no obvious successor to Cagney.