WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday announced that it had sent its first no-action letter, inaugurating a policy to give companies an official green light to experiment with new financial products without regulatory fallout.

The no-action letter was delivered to Upstart Network, a San Carlos, Calif.-based online lending platform for consumers that uses alternative data to determine creditworthiness and loan pricing. The letter — part of the bureau's Project Catalyst program — enables Upstart Network to operate without concern that its practices will trigger a supervisory or enforcement action.