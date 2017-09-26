Roughly 40% of American adults struggled to make ends meet and pay their bills in 2016, while a third reported experiencing hardship, according to a survey released Tuesday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB released its first "National Financial Well-Being Survey," in which roughly 6,400 consumers responded to 10 questions aimed at measuring how consumers feel about their finances. The agency also released an interactive online tool to help consumers explore ways to take control of their finances.